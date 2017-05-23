

Staff, CTV Barrie





A man and woman from the Greater Toronto Area are facing numerous weapon and drug charges.

Barrie Police arrested the pair on Monday morning after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Quality Inn on Hart Drive. Police say the pair were carrying a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun with nine rounds of ammunition.

The man and woman were inside the rental car from the GTA and smoking marijuana, police said.

Neither had identification on them and when asked, the man verbally provided officers with what the investigation later determined was two fake names.

As officers attempted to arrest the man he became resistant, police said. At the same time the woman lunged towards the driver’s side and grabbed a bag at the man’s feet and then attempted to leave the vehicle without the bag.

One of the responding officers stopped the woman and arrested her for possession of marijuana.

Officers search the bag and discovered the 9 mm Glock handgun and ammunition as well as a quality of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Investigating officers also found drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash on the man.

A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing 18 counts, including possession of marijuana and heroin, obstructing a peace officer, and various weapons offences.

A 19-year-old Mississauga, Ont., woman is charged with 10 similar counts.

The Toronto man has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order and seven counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say the man and woman were staying at the hotel.

Investigators say a 16-year-old Montreal boy, allegedly connected with the accused, was found at the hotel and charged with three drug-related offences.

The Toronto man and Montreal woman are expected to appear in bail court Tuesday.