Barrie police seize drugs, arrest three people
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:13PM EDT
Three people were arrested in Barrie on Saturday night after police seized a significant quantity of drugs.
Police investigations lead them to a vehicle on Fairview Road, across the Wendy’s, in the city’s south end. Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash. Three people are facing drug related charges and are in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.
Police say they will release more details on the quantity and kind of drugs seized, at a later date.
