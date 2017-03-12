

CTV Barrie





Three people were arrested in Barrie on Saturday night after police seized a significant quantity of drugs.

Police investigations lead them to a vehicle on Fairview Road, across the Wendy’s, in the city’s south end. Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash. Three people are facing drug related charges and are in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say they will release more details on the quantity and kind of drugs seized, at a later date.