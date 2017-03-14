

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are still searching for the suspect who killed a woman in a Kozlov Street apartment building.

Police were called to the apartment, at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 50-year-old woman, who was unresponsive and suffering from a serious wound. The woman was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity, but police believe she knew the suspect.

Officers could be seen canvassing the area with the help of a drone and ground patrols. Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has external surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers.