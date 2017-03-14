Featured
Barrie police search for suspect in Kozlov Street homicide
Barrie police investigating a homicide on Kozlov Street on March 14, 2017 (Rob Cooper/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:33PM EDT
Barrie police are still searching for the suspect who killed a woman in a Kozlov Street apartment building.
Police were called to the apartment, at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 50-year-old woman, who was unresponsive and suffering from a serious wound. The woman was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.
Investigators have not released the victim’s identity, but police believe she knew the suspect.
Officers could be seen canvassing the area with the help of a drone and ground patrols. Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has external surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Wynne defends government’s plan to lower hydro rates during Barrie stop
- Massive crash, chemical spill on Hwy. 401 near Brockville
- 'I'm playing just as well as I always have': Glenn Howard not ready to retire
- First-time homebuyers can’t keep up with Barrie bidding wars
- Pair wanted in connection to weekend stabbing arrested at McDonald's