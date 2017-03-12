

CTV Barrie





Saturday night Barrie police responded to reports of a stabbing in the city’s north end.

One man allegedly beat another with a baseball bat, and stabbed him at a house on Corbett Drive. The man, around 30 years-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the two men know each other.

Barrie police executed a search warrant at the home on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made.