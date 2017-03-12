Featured
Barrie police respond to stabbing in city’s north end
Barrie police executed a search warrant at a home on Sunday afternoon after reports of a stabbing on March 11, 2017 (CTV Barrie Dave Erskine)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:33PM EDT
Saturday night Barrie police responded to reports of a stabbing in the city’s north end.
One man allegedly beat another with a baseball bat, and stabbed him at a house on Corbett Drive. The man, around 30 years-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the two men know each other.
Barrie police executed a search warrant at the home on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.