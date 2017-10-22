

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating an early morning sexual assault.

A 34-year-old Barrie woman was assaulted just after 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, near the public washrooms at Heritage Park.

A passerby found the woman in the parking lot near Bayfield Street and Chase McEachern Way.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

He’s described as a man in his early twenties, with shoulder length blond hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey and white striped hoodie, white jeans, and construction boots.

A witness reported seeing the suspect running towards Mulcaster Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.