Barrie police investigate weekend break-in at Cabela’s retailer
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 1:01PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 1:06PM EST
Barrie police are investigating after Cabela’s outdoor supply retailer was broken into late Friday night.
Police responded to an alarm just after 11:30 p.m. They say a white Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed through the back receiving door of the store. Once inside the building the suspects removed eight rifles from a display shelf, loaded them into the truck and fled.
Investigators do have surveillance video, but are asking anyone with any information to call Barrie Police or contact Crime Stoppers.
