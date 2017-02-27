

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating after Cabela’s outdoor supply retailer was broken into late Friday night.

Police responded to an alarm just after 11:30 p.m. They say a white Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed through the back receiving door of the store. Once inside the building the suspects removed eight rifles from a display shelf, loaded them into the truck and fled.

Investigators do have surveillance video, but are asking anyone with any information to call Barrie Police or contact Crime Stoppers.