

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building on Kozlov Street.

Police were called to a shooting call at the apartment, at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers found a 50-year-old woman, who was unresponsive and suffering from a serious wound.

The woman was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators are not releasing the victim’s identity until the family has been notified.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect.

This is the city's third homidice this year.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 extension 2160 or Crime Stoppers.