

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Barrie Police tell CTV News they have identified the two suspects wanted in the theft of three poppy donation boxes in Barrie.

Officers are waiting for the 19-year-old man and the 17-year-old boy to turn themselves in. They’re facing a series of theft charges.

The suspects are accused of stealing poppy donation boxes from three Tim Hortons restaurants across the city, two on Essa Road and one on Sarjeant Drive.

Police say they were flooded with tips from people who knew the suspects.