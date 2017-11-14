

Sean Grech , CTV Barrie





Last minute preparations were underway Tuesday inside the Bethel Community Church in ahead of the launch of this season’s Barrie Out of the Cold program.

The program has been operating for 20 years at various churches offering the city’s homeless a meal and overnight shelter during the winter months.

“We want them to be safe, to get back on their feet again and be the people they were intended to be,” said program coordinator Vicki Howard.

The program operates seven nights a week and relies on volunteers. About 1,000 volunteers are required this season. Officials say many have signed up, but more are still needed.

“We are still in need of 8 men for the overnight shifts,” said director Carol Forget.

The program runs from mid-November to April.

Last year, the program served 5,000 guests which is the highest number of people helped in its twenty year existence. Officials expect to help even more guests this year.