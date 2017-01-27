

CTV Barrie





Barrie and Orillia will both a get a bigger slice of gas-tax cash for transit improvements.

Starting in 2019, the share of the gas tax that goes to municipalities will increase from two cents per litre, reaching four cents per litre by 2021 -- but it won't increase the tax that drivers pay at the pumps.

Ontario currently commits $335 million of gas tax funding to about 100 municipalities for transit, which the province estimates would increase to $642 million in 2021-22.

“This increase in funding we can use towards our operating and capital suggestions that come out of the study,” says Wesley Syr, a spokesperson with the City of Orillia. “We're looking at additional bus routes potentially and an upgraded transit terminal."

Both Barrie and Orillia are among 100 cities set to benefit from the province’s enhanced gas tax program.

The City of Barrie will receive $2 million from the program. That will increase to $4 million in 2021.

"I really have to credit both senior levels of government with investing in this service. We’ve made big expansions to service in Barrie, and their assistance has made it possible," says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The new money will speed up future projects for the two million riders using Barrie transit.

"I’m sure that will be welcome news for our riders, whether that means better busses, more para-transport, improved bus stops or actually increasing service.”

The gas tax program began in 2013. Since then, the city has been able to make several improvements.

It replaced four specialized buses, upgraded the fare collection system and added a real time passenger information system.

The announcement on Friday was accompanied by Premier Kathleen Wynne denying a request from Toronto to charge tolls on two major highways into the city's core.

Wynne denied that the decision was a purely political move to ensure the Liberals don't lose votes in the regions surrounding Toronto.

"I'm trying to work with municipalities and provide the support that they need so that they can build public transit," she said in response. "It's completely consistent with what we've been doing over the last four years."

The toll proposal, which Toronto Mayor John Tory suggested could charge $2 for trips on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, has been controversial ever since it was announced in November.

Some experts said the tolls would be the first in the country on expressways cutting through a major city's downtown core and could set a positive precedent for other large urban centres. But the plan faced pushback from Toronto's neighbours and some members of the public who said the tolls would put undue pressure on commuters.

Wynne said commuters wouldn't have had enough choices to justify adding the tolls.

Conservative Leader Patrick Brown took credit for Wynne's decision to deny them.

"While the Wynne Liberals have never met a tax they didn't like, the Ontario PC Party's relentless opposition has led to a victory for affordability in the 416 and 905 area codes," he said in a statement.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said municipalities can't wait until 2021 for the increase revenue from the gas tax.

"I am deeply disappointed that the premier has decided to play games with the urgent need for transit funding," she said in a statement. "The timing of this announcement and the fact that the money she is promising won't begin to flow until after the 2018 provincial election is politics at its worst."

With files from The Canadian Press.