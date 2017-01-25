

Staff, CTV Barrie





Barrie’s mayor updated the city’s business community on the state of the local economy Wednesday.

Jeff Lehman addressed more than 200 business leaders at the Barrie Country Club and touched on a wide range of issues including improving infrastructure, the annex lands and the city’s real estate market.

Lehman told the crowd the sharp prices in home prices may be good for sellers and realtors, but is not for buyers.

"I'm hearing stories I've never heard before in the city of Barrie of people saying I can't afford a house here, I’m going to live outside the city because I can't afford a house in the city of Barrie,” Lehman told the crowd.

The red hot real estate market is a concern for the mayor because Barrie has just had its best year ever for industrial building permits – meaning there are signs of new good quality jobs coming to the city. The mayor told the crowd the priority at city hall will to be focus on that type of growth.

“If you drive to the south end of the city, Mapleview and Veterans, King Street, Welham Road, you can see the new plants going up - it's not going to replace everything that left say in the 90s or 80s, but we are seeing strength and we want to encourage that and support that part of the economy," said Lehman.

While Lehman says the city is positioned to help that kind of growth, it remains concerned about high hydro and housing prices being a hurdle for overall growth and for the ability of those companies to find qualified workers who live here.