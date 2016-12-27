

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is pushing a shopping cart across Canada to draw attention to homelessness and troubled youth. On Tuesday he pushed the cart through the city he grew up in.

Joe Roberts ran away from Barrie when he was a teenager. He wound up in Vancouver, where, as sixteen year-old, he lived on the streets.

Returning to Barrie, pushing a shopping cart was not how he expected to return to his hometown.

“I’m back in the town that I ran away from as a frightened little boy,” he said as he pushed the cart from Zehrs to the city’s Southshore Community Centre.

“Every single teacher, coach, principal, knew I was in trouble in grade 9 at North Collegiate, but the proper systems and structures weren't in place,” he says.

Now that he is back on his feet, he’s trying to launch a national conversation on youth homelessness. He is calling it ‘Push for Change’.

“I hope this really gets the message out,” says Barrie Mayor, Jeff Lehman, who walked with Roberts on Tuesday.

Roberts has now pushed the cart from Newfoundland to Barrie. He plans to continue all the way to the west coast.

“We want to prevent youth homelessness,” says his wife Marie Roberts, who was with him on Tuesday. “We know there’s a stigma around it, that we need to eliminate.”

About twenty percent of homeless people in Barrie are under the age of twenty-five.

Demand is so high at Youth Haven, the city’s homeless shelter for youth; there aren’t enough beds to accommodate everybody.

“For the first time in the history of Youth Haven, we have a formal waiting list,” says the shelter’s Executive Director Nathan Sykes. “You have to wait to be homeless in the county of Simcoe.”

The push for change campaign is also raising money. Donations made in each city will go toward local organizations like Youth Haven, and will also help advocacy.

“We can reduce and end youth homelessness as we see it today, but we have to have the political will to invest in prevention and exit strategies,” says Roberts.

That is a message he plans to keep pushing across the country.