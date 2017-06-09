

Staff, CTV Barrie





Police have charged a 33 year-old Barrie man with arson in connection to a structure fire on Bradford Street Thursday night.

According to police, the accused called 911 just after 8 p.m. claiming he had intentionally set fire to the structure.

The structure was an old storage shed behind Barrie Central Collegiate.

Fire crews saw the smoke from the nearby fire station on Dunlop Street and responded before any calls came in.

When firefighters arrived on scene the structure was engulfed.

Responding officers arrested the suspect not far from the scene.

He was schedule to appear in bail court in Barrie on Friday.