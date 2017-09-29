

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is facing charges after stealing a Kids Foundation donation box from Kawartha Dairy Thursday.

Police say the suspect swiped the donation box from the front counter after satisfying his sweet tooth with chocolate ice cream. The suspect took off on his bicycle on Anne Street.

Shortly after 9 p.m. the suspect was located by police.

Officers recovered the stolen donation box and also discovered the man was in possession of crack cocaine.

The Barrie man, 32, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

He will appear in court in October.