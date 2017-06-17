Featured
Barrie law firm employee charged in alleged 700k fraud
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:23AM EDT
Barrie police say a legal secretary has been charged in an alleged 700-thousand-dollar fraud.
They say a complaint that several bills hadn't been paid led to a six-month investigation.
It's alleged the accused -- who'd been employed at Barrie law for more than 40 years -- was responsible for numerous forged cheques and fraudulent bank transactions dating back to 2010.
A 67-year-old Minesing woman is charged with fraud and theft over five thousand dollars, forgery and uttering forged documents.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Barrie law firm employee charged in alleged 700k fraud
- Man wanted in deadly Orillia shooting arrested in Quebec
- Innisfil man pleads guilty to sexual assault involving children
- Unresponsive young woman pulled from Newmarket backyard pool
- Caledon firefighters plan to fight 'double-hatter' union ruling