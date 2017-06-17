

The Canadian Press





Barrie police say a legal secretary has been charged in an alleged 700-thousand-dollar fraud.

They say a complaint that several bills hadn't been paid led to a six-month investigation.

It's alleged the accused -- who'd been employed at Barrie law for more than 40 years -- was responsible for numerous forged cheques and fraudulent bank transactions dating back to 2010.

A 67-year-old Minesing woman is charged with fraud and theft over five thousand dollars, forgery and uttering forged documents.