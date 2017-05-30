

CTV Barrie





Barrie and Innisfil will work closer together as both communities continue to grow.

During a council meeting on Monday night, Barrie councillors passed a memorandum to create a new “cooperation initiative.” It will be designed to help the bordering municipalities on future projects.

“We want to grow our working relationship. You know I think we're in a world today where municipal boundaries don't matter to the economy,” says Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman. “They don't matter to a lot of people. What matters is the quality of life.”

The newly formed collaboration will help with the building of things like sidewalks, railways, and trails.

The memorandum isn't binding and it's not meant to be specific, but rather a way to turn the page on the annexation history.