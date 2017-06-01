

Barrie is home to one of the worst roads in Ontario, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

CAA released their 2017 results for the Worst Roads campaign on Thursday, which shows Duckworth Street tied at number eight.

Barrie is also home to four of the five worst roads in central Ontario. Duckworth came in at number one, then Morrow Road, Lockhart Road in Innisfil, Hurst Drive in Barrie and finally Mapleview Drive East.

Every year CAA holds public voting for the worst roads across Ontario. Officials have said 69 per cent of respondents indicated that there is a road in their community or on their commute that requires repair.

The top spot provincially this year went to Burlington Street East in Hamilton.

With files from The Canadian Press.