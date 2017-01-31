

A Barrie girl who helped her family escape a house fire last year has been recognized for her bravery.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman presented 13-year-old Kaitlyn Soules with the honour on Monday night during a city council meeting.

"I was so shocked, I was surprised,” she says. “I was almost in tears by how joyful I was."

Last June, Soules heard the smoke alarm going off in her Highview Road home after a fire broke out in the basement. The family had practiced a fire plan, so Soules knew exactly what to do to get everyone to safety.

Soules plans to put the honour on her wall, and is encouraging other families to practice fire plans.