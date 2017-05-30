

CTV Barrie





It will soon be easier to drive through Barrie’s south end.

Barrie city council is fast tracking a plan to build a new overpass over Highway 400 that will link Big Bay Point Road and Harvie Road.

“We have a lack of connectivity in the area. Mapleview is congested, Essa Road is congested and that's been a huge issue for not only the average resident and driver like me, but certainly with transit users, fire and emergency services and businesses that depend heavily on the ability to move their product,” says councillor Arif Khan.

The city will have to buy the land from 12 different property owners. The overall cost of the project will be $35 million and is expected to take two years to complete.

City staff are aiming to get the work started as early as 2018.