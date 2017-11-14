

CTV Barrie





A Barrie couple is planning a coast to coast trip after winning a million dollars on a lottery draw.

Imogene Blake and Anthony Baptiste won the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the November 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. They also won $15 in other prizes on the same ticket.

“Imogene is a nurse and on her way to work a 12-hour shift, she decided to check our ticket on the self-checker,” shared Anthony, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their prize. “She saw ‘Big Winner’ on the screen but put the ticket away and continued to work.”

Over the course of her shift, Imogene began to wonder about the prize amount of their win. “On my break I pulled out my phone and used the OLG Lottery App. I counted the zeros and saw the commas – and there it was – one million dollars!” laughed Imogene.

The couple has been married 16 years and are planning to spend their winnings on trips to Vancouver and the Maritimes.

“Winning the lottery means financial freedom – no more mortgage, no more car payments and more independence to do what we want, when we want,” concluded Imogene.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wilson Variety on Wilson Avenue in North York.