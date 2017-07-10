Featured
Barrie councillors to fill vacant Ward 6 council seat tonight
Members of Barrie city council can be see inside council chambers at Barrie city hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2015 in Barrie, Ont. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Barrie city councillors are set to fill Ward 6’s vacant council seat at a special meeting tonight.
During the meeting, 32 applicants will have five minutes to convince council why they should be selected to represent the ward. It’s expected to be a lengthy process, with at least two rounds of voting.
Hopefuls include Darren Roskam and Sonya Anderson. You can see a full list here.
The council seat was vacated by Michael Prowse when he took a job as the city’s new chief administrative officer.
The special meeting starts at 6 p.m.
