Barrie city council gave its official approval to a Labour Day weekend fireworks festival.

Illuminate Barrie will light up the sky over Kempenfelt Bay with some spectacular fireworks shows. It will also include light related exhibits and activities.

Festival organizers are seeking grants from all three levels of government to help.

The city has also announced plans to make Barrie’s waterfront more pedestrian friendly by this summer.

Beginning on Monday, city crews will begin to update the Bayfield Basin Transient Marina, which is located west of Heritage Park.

The existing docks will be removed and replaced with a modern "floating dock system". New lighting, and electrical systems will also be installed and the capacity will increase from 35 boat slips to 50.

The work should be finished by June.