The City of Barrie is taking a closer look at a proposal to build a sports complex along the waterfront.

During General Committee on Monday night, councillors gave initial approval to establish a working group to look at the feasibility of a multi-use stadium anywhere in the city.

There’s already been some opposition from the community and on council to building the ballpark at the waterfront.

The working group will also gather the public’s feedback through random phone surveys, meetings and on social media.

The questions they are looking to answer are does the city need a new sports venue, what location should be considered and how it should look.

The complex is being pitched as the new home for the Barrie Baycats and other user groups within the city.

The working group still needs official approval from full council before work can begin.