

CTV Barrie





Barrie city councillors have endorsed the idea of creating a new market space at the downtown bus station.

Councillors endorsed the idea in principal on Monday at general committee, but want to hear from staff about ways to reduce the overall cost. Currently the projected cost is $14 million.

The downtown BIA made a presentation to general committee indicating there is significant interest. The goal is to keep the space multi-purposed.

“We would be looking at a people pedestrian venue or a space people would be coming in and out it would be food focused, but there would be an opportunity for events there would be an opportunity for farmer's markets and expand as they wish,” says Craig Stevens, of the BIA.

Councillors want to know how to shorten the construction timeline for the project.

They also have asked staff to do a transit study to see what it would take to move the buses over to the Allandale GO station.