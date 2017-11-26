

CTV Barrie





Staff members with the Barrie Habitat for Humanity ReStore are determined to find out who vandalized their store over the weekend.



On Sunday a staff member dropped by the store to pick up some items, only to discover the store and nearby truck covered in red paint and offensive images, including a swastika and the word ‘Hitler.’



The store was hit overnight, but surveillance video did capture the vandal in action.



Barrie police are in the process of reviewing the surveillance video and hope to identify the suspect.



‘It’s completely horrible right now, especially with Christmas coming up,’ says Barrie police Const. Derek Rose. “Mischief is a criminal offense, and has to be looked at as that,” he says.



The manager of the restore Lisa Voycey says despite how frustrating the incident is, she is optimistic police will find the culprit.



“Our main goal is to be here for families. We service families in a number of ways at the restore…. So yes, it’s always discouraging, but we’re fortunate. We’re encouraged by the fact that we receive incredible support by our community here.”



Habitat for Humanity ReStores are home and building supply stores that accept and resell building materials. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity builds.