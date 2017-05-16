

CTV Barrie





Barrie is the fifth most expensive city to rent in Canada.

According to a new report by Padmapper.com, the average price of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie was $1,100 in May.

That’s a decrease 4.3 per cent from last month, but an increase of 14.6 per cent when compared to this time last year.

The price of a two bedroom apartment was an average $1,390. That’s up 1.5 per cent from last month and 8.6 per cent from last year.

Vancouver sits at the top of the list, with an average one bedroom price of $1,940, while Toronto is second with $1,750.