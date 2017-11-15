

The Canadian Press





Beginning today, hydro customers can't be disconnected for non-payment of their bill.

The Ontario Energy Board says utilities are also required to reconnect homes currently disconnected for non-payment without charge.

The winter disconnection ban extends from today to April 30th.

The O-E-B has also banned the use of load control devices on homes during the same period and required electricity distributors to remove existing devices on homes, again without charge