Ban on disconnecting hydro over unpaid bills now in effect
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 12:47PM EST
Beginning today, hydro customers can't be disconnected for non-payment of their bill.
The Ontario Energy Board says utilities are also required to reconnect homes currently disconnected for non-payment without charge.
The winter disconnection ban extends from today to April 30th.
The O-E-B has also banned the use of load control devices on homes during the same period and required electricity distributors to remove existing devices on homes, again without charge