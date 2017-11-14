

Aileen Doyle , CTV Barrie





Officials at the Bala Royal Canadian Legion Branch are taking on a big project that could address affordable housing for seniors.

Legion members what to build at large scale senior care complex that would be attached to the legion building.

“The idea came from our older veterans as well as their families who wanted to stay in the community and they didn’t have housing for that,” said Ruth Nishikawa, Legion executive member.

The proposed Bala Legion Heritage Manor is 134,000 square feet facility that will include 128 rooms for assisted living and long-term care.

Priority would be given to veterans, but the facility would also be open to other seniors in the community.

“Across the province there’s a long waiting list for senior housing and certainly close to home and we hope to fulfill that need as well,” said Nishikawa.

Muskoka Lakes Township has given the legion the green light to being the planning phase for the proposal.

“Affordable housing is a real problem for Muskoka i think it would be a huge add,” said Mayor Don Furniss.

The project still has a long way to go before ground is broken. The project is estimated to cost as much as $15 million and is hoping the federal government can help with financing.

Legion members are working on a business plan and will present it to the federal government the first week of December.