

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A baby raccoon that was on its way to recovery after being seriously burned in a Barrie park has died.

Procyon Wildlife Centre posted the update over the weekend on Facebook, stating Phoenix Rose died on Saturday.

“She appeared to be healing and doing very well and yesterday morning the volunteers found she had passed away overnight. We are not sure of the cause, possibly from the abuse, something occurred internally,” the post reads.

The young raccoon was found badly burned in Huronia Park in Barrie on Aug. 6. A resident found the raccoon and took it to the Beeton wildlife centre.

The act of animal cruelty spurred a Barrie police investigation. Two non-profit organizations have offered up a total of $1,500 for information that could aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.