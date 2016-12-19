

A local family and four paramedics are still glowing with excitement after a special delivery was made over the weekend on a Highway 400 on-ramp.

The couple was headed to the hospital when the mom-to-be went into labour on Saturday night in Barrie.

Dad made an emergency stop on the Mapleview Drive on-ramp and a short time later their little boy was born in the front seat of their car.

"It’s the highlight of my year,” says paramedic Krista Haapalinen.”We see a lot of sad things, pain and suffering and death, and this is quite a cake topper for us. Just seeing that little baby… just made our night."

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services helped everything go smoothly.

“There's a bit of you that's a bit anxious because there are a lot of things that could go wrong in the field, and it's not exactly the best place to be giving birth, but we manage the best that we can,” says Jill Tandy, paramedic. “It's thrilling. it's something that's great to be a part of."

Mom and baby were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, but are home now. Both are doing well.