Featured
Baby born in roadside delivery on Highway 400 on-ramp
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 19, 2016 5:10PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 19, 2016 7:03PM EST
A local family and four paramedics are still glowing with excitement after a special delivery was made over the weekend on a Highway 400 on-ramp.
The couple was headed to the hospital when the mom-to-be went into labour on Saturday night in Barrie.
Dad made an emergency stop on the Mapleview Drive on-ramp and a short time later their little boy was born in the front seat of their car.
"It’s the highlight of my year,” says paramedic Krista Haapalinen.”We see a lot of sad things, pain and suffering and death, and this is quite a cake topper for us. Just seeing that little baby… just made our night."
County of Simcoe Paramedic Services helped everything go smoothly.
“There's a bit of you that's a bit anxious because there are a lot of things that could go wrong in the field, and it's not exactly the best place to be giving birth, but we manage the best that we can,” says Jill Tandy, paramedic. “It's thrilling. it's something that's great to be a part of."
Mom and baby were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, but are home now. Both are doing well.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Midland parents have a special Christmas wish for their terminally ill daughter
- OPP bust large credit card, identity theft ring
- State-of-the-art tech is saving ski clubs big money
- Police search for man who allegedly grabbed a young girl in Orillia
- Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge