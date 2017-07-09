Featured
B.C. ticket takes Saturday night's $9.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 12:27PM EDT
The $9.5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in British Columbia.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 12 will be approximately $5 million.
