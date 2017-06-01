

A pretty average summer is in store for central Ontario.

Environment Canada released its summer forecast on Thursday, which shows the forecast for July and August to be pretty open, but average.

“People might hear average and go, ‘there goes my heat waves, there goes the warm weather,’ but that's an average over a long period of time,” says meteorologist Geoff Coulson. “So it certainly doesn't mean we won't have our fair share of heat waves.”

As for late June, Environment Canada says temperatures will be warmer than normal and not as wet.

The chances of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes this summer will also be rather average. Coulson says our area is known for some bad weather and expects that not to change this year.

“That is our normal summer. Nothing this year indicates that will be any different.”