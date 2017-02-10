

CTV Barrie





Police continue to hold the scene of a double homicide in Barrie, as investigators await the arrival of an autopsy report.

Barrie police officer could be seen stationed outside the William Street home on Friday where the killings happened. Police tape also surrounded a home on Marcus Street, where investigators arrested Dyrrin Daley.

The 24-year-old was charged on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and his father, 51-year-old Jayme Pasowisty.

Defence lawyer Angela McLeod says in order for a first-degree murder charge to be laid, planning was likely involved.

“Often people are charged in second degree because it takes a lot to establish planning and deliberate and he has to have meant to go there to cause the deaths of those two people,” she says.

In other case, first-degree murder charges can be laid when someone commits the crime during a sexual assault, hostage taking or when it involves a police officer.

There are still many unanswered questions, like who made the two 911 calls from inside the William Street home. What police have confirmed is that Daley knew the Pasowisty family.

Meanwhile, a memorial for Nick Pasowisty continues to grow at Barrie North Collegiate.

“It sucks to know that can happen that fast to someone you know and love,” says Sara Skazin. “No one deserves that.”

Results of the two autopsies are not expected until Saturday.

Daley will appear back in court on Feb. 16.