Featured
Aurora company to develop self-driving vehicle technology
In this March 19, 2013 file photo the company logo of car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a car in Munich, Germany. (AP / Matthias Schrader, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. says it's joining BMW and Intel Corp. to develop a self-driving system for the global vehicle marketplace by 2021.
Magna says the autonomous driving technology will be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.
BMW says the Aurora, Ont.-based company has long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms.
Magna has been a contract vehicle manufacturer for the BMW Group for more than 15 years.