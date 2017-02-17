

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Attempted murder charges have been laid after a father and his two kids were shot at while driving in King Township.

The family was travelling in the area of King Road and 8th Concession on Thursday, just before 8 a.m. York Regional Police says the victim’s car was struck by at least one bullet.

A 14-year-old and a 10-year-old were in the car, but no one was injured. The suspect was arrested a short time later in a nearby wooded area.

The accused, a 20-year-old man of no fixed address, appeared in court on Friday. He faces 15 charges, including three counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

He will appear back in court at a future date.