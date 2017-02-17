Featured
Attempted murder charges laid after shots fired at family in King Township
York Regional Police officers can be seen at the scene of a shooting on King Road in King Township, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (CTV Toronto)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 4:34PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 4:38PM EST
Attempted murder charges have been laid after a father and his two kids were shot at while driving in King Township.
The family was travelling in the area of King Road and 8th Concession on Thursday, just before 8 a.m. York Regional Police says the victim’s car was struck by at least one bullet.
A 14-year-old and a 10-year-old were in the car, but no one was injured. The suspect was arrested a short time later in a nearby wooded area.
The accused, a 20-year-old man of no fixed address, appeared in court on Friday. He faces 15 charges, including three counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.
He will appear back in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Doctor apologizes for writing fake fentanyl prescriptions at sentencing hearing
- Attempted murder charges laid after shots fired at family in King Township
- Teen girl dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Lake Scugog
- 'It feels really good': Some young homeless parents get a second chance
- New photo of missing senior Mandy Thompson released