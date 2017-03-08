Featured
Attempted murder charge laid after woman seriously injured in Orillia
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 3:44PM EST
An Orillia woman has been charged with attempted murder.
The charges stem from an incident that happened at a home on Eleanor Road, near Walker Avenue in Orillia on Tuesday afternoon.
A woman suffered serious injuries in the incident. A relative told CTV News that an altercation happened between two women who lived in the home. Police have not confirmed this information.
On Wednesday, the OPP charged a 55-year-old woman with attempt to commit murder.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.
