

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An attempted murder charge has been laid nearly a month after a teenager was hospitalized in Georgian Bluffs.

Emergency crews rushed to a home on Sept. 7 after police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted. He has since been released from hospital.

The OPP has charged a 52-year-old Georgian Bluffs woman with attempted murder and assault with a weapon. She appeared in court on Wednesday.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.