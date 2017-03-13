

CTV Barrie





Arson is the suspected cause of two fires at abandoned homes in Bradford.

The first fire broke out at around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday at a vacant building, located at 3329 11th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

“Upon arrival of the first crew, the house which was an abandon farm house, it was fully involved with a partial roof collapse it was a defensive operation right off the bat,” says Bradford West Gwillimbury fire chief Kevin Gallant.

About two hours later, an abandoned home located nearby also went up in flames. Both buildings were destroyed.

“On the same road, a few properties away, that call came in at 6:22 this morning another abandon house that mysteriously caught fire.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.