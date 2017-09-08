

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A fire that forced two people from their Orillia home is being treated as an arson investigation.

The OPP says someone intentionally set fire to the front porch of a home on West Ridge Boulevard on Thursday, just after 4 a.m.

The two residents were able to extinguish the fire and escape unharmed.

The home was taped off for much of the day, while the OPP forensics’ unit investigated.

Police are now hoping to speak with any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.