

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Nearly five months after MacTier’s only restaurant was destroyed by fire, investigators have determined the cause to be arson.

At around 8:30 p.m. on June 17, flames ripped through the Cottage Country Family Diner on Front Street. The fire caused more than $500,000 in damage.

The OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are now treating the fire as suspicious. They’re hoping to speak with anyone who may have information.

The Cottage Country Family Diner has been a staple in the community for decades.