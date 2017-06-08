Featured
Arrests made in Orillia homicide: OPP
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 9:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:19PM EDT
Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend in Orillia.
The OPP were called to a home on Franklin Street last Sunday, where they found 34-year-old Joseph Simonds suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sonny Brokenshire, 20, of Orillia and Martin Forget, 41, of Quebec were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
Brokenshire is being held in custody until he appears in court on June 22 via video. Forget has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Barrie.
Police are seeking a third suspect in the case. A dark coloured, 4-door sedan was also seized as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
