Arrest made in historic sexual assault: YRP
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 4:35PM EDT
Police have made an arrest in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
York Regional Police launched an investigation in 2015 to look into the alleged assault of the youth.
Investigators say the youth, who was 10-years-old at the time, was assaulted between 2004 and 2012 in the northern part of York Region.
Last Thursday, officers arrested a 51-year-old Prescott man, charging him with six counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.
The accused will appear in court later this month.
