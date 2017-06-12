

CTV Barrie





Police have made an arrest in the alleged sexual assault of a child.

York Regional Police launched an investigation in 2015 to look into the alleged assault of the youth.

Investigators say the youth, who was 10-years-old at the time, was assaulted between 2004 and 2012 in the northern part of York Region.

Last Thursday, officers arrested a 51-year-old Prescott man, charging him with six counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

The accused will appear in court later this month.