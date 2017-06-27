

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have made an arrest in connection with the May stabbing death of a man in Beaverton.

On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police announced the arrest of Lucas Bovell. He was picked up by officers in Toronto on Monday.

The 24-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder. He will appear in court at a future date.

The arrest comes a month after Joshua Elliot, 21, was found collapsed and suffering from stab wounds on Dundas Street on May 26.

He was rushed to an Orillia hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This was Durham Region’s sixth homicide of the year.