

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An arrest has been made after a gun was fired at a car with a father and two children inside.

The family was driving on King Road near 8th Concession in King Township on Thursday, just before 8 a.m..

According to York Regional Police. the car was struck by at least one bullet. A 14-year-old and a 10-year-old were in the car, but no one was injured

The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot and was later located by officers in a wooded area, south of King Road. He was arrested without incident.

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released, nor have charges been laid.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or anyone who may have captured the incident on video.

King Road is closed between Highway 27 and 7th Concession for the investigation.