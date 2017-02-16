Featured
Arrest made after gun fired at father, two kids driving in King Township
York Regional Police officers can be seen at the scene of a shooting on King Road in King Township, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (CTV Toronto)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 12:20PM EST
An arrest has been made after a gun was fired at a car with a father and two children inside.
The family was driving on King Road near 8th Concession in King Township on Thursday, just before 8 a.m..
According to York Regional Police. the car was struck by at least one bullet. A 14-year-old and a 10-year-old were in the car, but no one was injured
The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot and was later located by officers in a wooded area, south of King Road. He was arrested without incident.
The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released, nor have charges been laid.
Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or anyone who may have captured the incident on video.
King Road is closed between Highway 27 and 7th Concession for the investigation.
