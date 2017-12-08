

A man is in custody in connection with an incident which prompted a heavy police presence around Desboro in Chatsworth Township

Grey County OPP warned the public Thursday evening that they were looking for an “armed and dangerous” man in the area around Side Road 5, after being told there was a man with a gun in the area.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours, and kids were kept in the nearby Sullivan Community School past the end of the school day.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was arrested without incident shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.