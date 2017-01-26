

Areas around Georgian Bay could receive 15 centimetres of snow over the next 12 hours.

Environment Canada says snow squalls will move across southeastern Georgian Bay on Friday towards northern Lake Simcoe. There is a possibility the squalls could shift further north on Friday afternoon.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

A snow squall watch is also in place for:

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Environment Canada says the risk of snow squalls will continue through the weekend.