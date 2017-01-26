Featured
Areas around Georgian Bay could get 15 cm of snow
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 3:26PM EST
Areas around Georgian Bay could receive 15 centimetres of snow over the next 12 hours.
Environment Canada says snow squalls will move across southeastern Georgian Bay on Friday towards northern Lake Simcoe. There is a possibility the squalls could shift further north on Friday afternoon.
A snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
A snow squall watch is also in place for:
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
Environment Canada says the risk of snow squalls will continue through the weekend.
