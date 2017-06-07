

CTV Barrie





A multi-million dollar settlement awarded to an Innisfil couple over the birth of their child is being appealed by the insurance company involved.

The suit stemmed from complications of the 2007 birth of their daughter Sarah Butler at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

Sarah is now 10 and lives with a wide variety of health issues and will need assistance for the rest of her life. A judge awarded the Butlers $5.2 million last month.

The hospital says the insurance firm in the case has independently made the decision to appeal. In a statement, RVH said it "sincerely regrets the negligence surrounding Sarah's birth and the irreversible impact it has had" and "unreservedly apologizes to the Butlers."

The family's lawyers say they are upset the case will drag on, but are determined to fight for their daughter.