Barrie road crews are using a new app to help them deal with the growing number of pot holes in the city.

The new app allows city staff to record where road crews have been and where they need to go. It comes as crews start to deal with one of the worst pot hole seasons in years.

“We also have the ability to assign pot holes into the app. They show up different colours. When they leave in the morning they check the app for their zone. They find the blue dots and they'll go and they'll pick those up first,” says Andy Foster, roads supervisor for the city.

The freeze and thaw cycle is behind the pot hole problems. As it warms up, Foster says water gets into cracks and expands as it freezes.

In Barrie, each road crew will use two tonnes of asphalt to fill in about 200 holes a day. The city expects to fill about 2,500 pot holes over the next couple of months.

Anyone who finds a bad pot hole is encouraged to contact the city