Featured
App helps road crews find, track worst pot holes
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:30PM EST
Barrie road crews are using a new app to help them deal with the growing number of pot holes in the city.
The new app allows city staff to record where road crews have been and where they need to go. It comes as crews start to deal with one of the worst pot hole seasons in years.
“We also have the ability to assign pot holes into the app. They show up different colours. When they leave in the morning they check the app for their zone. They find the blue dots and they'll go and they'll pick those up first,” says Andy Foster, roads supervisor for the city.
The freeze and thaw cycle is behind the pot hole problems. As it warms up, Foster says water gets into cracks and expands as it freezes.
In Barrie, each road crew will use two tonnes of asphalt to fill in about 200 holes a day. The city expects to fill about 2,500 pot holes over the next couple of months.
Anyone who finds a bad pot hole is encouraged to contact the city
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Tractor trailer crashes into guardrail on Hwy. 400 near Barrie
- Teenager pleads guilty in connection to crash that killed a 12-year-old girl
- Arrest made after gun fired at father, two kids driving in King Township
- Barrie woman pregnant, homeless and optimistic
- Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers over faulty mount