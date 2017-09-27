

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Anti-semitic and anti-black graffiti was found spray painted at a school in Aurora.

York Regional Police were called to Hartman Public School on Wednesday morning after several pieces of graffiti were found.

Police didn’t say what was spray painted, only describing it as hateful, anti-semitic and anti-black.

“York Regional Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form,” says Const. Laura Nicolle. “These kinds of crime not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all.”

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in the River Ridge Boulevard neighbourhood.