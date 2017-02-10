Environment Canada says the region could receive up to 10 cm of snow on Sunday.

A special weather statement warns the snow will start late Sunday morning and end near midnight.

The statement has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Bracebridge – Gravenhurst - Huntsville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

The fresh snow will come courtesy of a Colorado low. Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, with roads becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations.