Another 10 centimetres of snow possible on Sunday
A fresh dumping of snow can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 12:41PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:57AM EST
Environment Canada says the region could receive up to 10 cm of snow on Sunday.
A special weather statement warns the snow will start late Sunday morning and end near midnight.
The statement has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Bracebridge – Gravenhurst - Huntsville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
The fresh snow will come courtesy of a Colorado low. Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, with roads becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations.
