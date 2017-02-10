

Environment Canada says the region could receive up to 10 cm of snow on Sunday.

A special weather statement warns the snow will start late Sunday morning and end near midnight.

The statement has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst - Huntsville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

The fresh snow will come courtesy of a Colorado low. Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, with roads becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations.